Newly-elected commissioner Neil Combee took his seat on the Polk County Board of County Commissioners for the first time since the year 2000 during an agenda review meeting Friday, Nov. 13.
The meeting featured a presentation about how effectively county staff are with efforts to try and keep county residents informed. County commissioners funded a study on the matter in May, with help from McLeod Communications, a Lakeland-based public relations firm.
Experts who wrote the Polk County Communications Department audit report said that of the 400 county residents surveyed, 22 percent got their county news from newspapers, 17 percent got their county news from Facebook, nine percent got their county news by searching the county’s website and the remainder got their county news from other sources such as television, radio and other means.
Around 40 percent of county residents used the county website at least once per year. Web traffic to the county website increased 77 percent compared to last year, according to the report, primarily for CARES Act relief information.
The report concluded that county staff are doing a good job being led by Polk County Communications Director Mianne Nelson.
Combee was sworn into office on Nov. 17. Pictures of the ceremony will be published Nov. 25.