Warner University and Southeastern University picked up season-opening victories last Saturday.
Javon Wilson (Lake Region High) rushed for 99 yards on 29 attempts in Warner’s 24-17 home victory over rival Webber International University. The Royals overcame a 10-3 halftime deficit behind three Dylan Blair (15-of-24, 141 yards) touchdown passes.
Freddie Hughley had nine receptions for 108 yards for Webber International (0-1).
Webber visits Keiser University on Saturday (Sept. 19) in West Palm Beach, while Warner is idle until Sept. 26 at Ave Maria University.
Southeastern earned a 34-0 victory over visiting Ave Maria in the Fire’s first game under new head coach Cesar Rivas-Sandoval. SEU registered 567 total yards as junior quarterback Cooper Jones completed 20-of-27 passes for a school-record 407 yards, Eugene Witherspoon had nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Myles Henderson added six receptions for 134 yards and one score.
The Fire defense recorded five sacks and two turnovers – including Cory Rahman’s 10th career interception – and held Ave Maria to 184 yards.
Southeastern travels to Miami Gardens for a matchup with St. Thomas University on Saturday.