Polk County commissioners last week took a first look at what to do with the second wave of federal pandemic relief funds when it arrives in the county's bank account.
Expecting to get about $140 million, divvied up over the next two years, the county board unofficially told its budgeting department to look for other ways to spend the American Rescue Plan money instead of funneling all of it into individual relief checks.
One requirement the board asked of Budget Director and Assistant County Manager Todd Bond is to set aside an undetermined amount to help residents who may have fallen behind on their home mortgage payments due to job losses or pay cuts.
Last year, the county parceled out individual checks to people and helped through relief agencies to pay back rent and utility bills, but provided no relief to homeowners who had also fallen behind due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
Also, Bond explained to commissioners at their Friday agenda review meeting that this round of relief money will be funneled directly to cities and towns, rather than the county doling money out to them.
The other uses for the funds are still being formulated, but Bond said some could be allocated for infrastructure, but not as a replacement for lower tax revenues.
Bond told the board he had learned that the first check from the ARP legislation should arrive into the county's bank account by May 10, so there was still time to plan exactly how to use the money.
Commissioners had several specific ideas for how the money might be spent, many of which were paired with questions of whether the monies could be used for specific purposes. County Manager Bill Beasley suggested more guidance would be forthcoming.
“We're not expecting to have spending guidance initially,” Beasley added. “But those parameters should be learned as time goes on. We don't know yet what they will be, but we want to be ready with a plan before the money shows up.”
Since Friday's meeting was unofficial, the board could not take formal action to implement any plans. Further details on how to spend the money are to be formulated over the next several weeks.