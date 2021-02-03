Scouts across Polk County are in the midst of their Scouting for Food Drive, a charitable collection of non-perishable foods and their largest service project of the year.
“We are going to be collecting the food to distribute to pantries across the region,” Jeremy Twachtman, the local council’s Scouting for Food coordinator, said. “Dozens of food pantries in the area will benefit from the food we collect.”
The drive began on January 23, with local Scouts placing door hangers on homes throughout Polk County. The hangers instruct residents to fill bags with nonperishable staples like dry pasta, canned goods, nut butters and grains. They will also include the approximate time and date households should leave the filled bags outside their doors for the Scouts to collect.
Twachtman said he believes this year’s drive could even outperform 2020’s record-breaking haul, when the nine counties of the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council raised over 35,000 pounds of food for their local pantries.
Packs and troops can determine which charities they support, and Twachtman explained much of the food collected in Polk County will go to kidsPACK, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly and Meals on Wheels.
The food drive comes on the heels of a global pandemic and subsequent recession. Studies sponsored by Feeding America found that 13.7 percent of Polk County households contended with food insecurity even before the pandemic, and now local food banks face unprecedented demand.
According to Scoutmaster David Combee of Troop 106, the food drive has been a proud tradition of local troops for decades. Combee has served as Scoutmaster of Troop 106 since 1998, and his unit typically collects around 1,000 pounds of food each year.
“It’s a good opportunity to go out in the neighborhoods and show Scouts doing something positive,” Combee said. “I hope the boys learn the importance of giving back to others ... that they can make a difference in someone else’s life.”
Scouting professionals informed units that, while this year’s drive will be critical, safety remains a top priority. Social distancing is to be practiced and masks worn through the duration of the service project.
To coordinate a Scouting for Food donation or learn more about Scouting in Polk County, contact the local district office at (863) 449-7294.