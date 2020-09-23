Last week, a Bartow man was ushered out of the Polk Board of County Commissioners’ annual budget public hearing after raising questions about the county's proposed $20 fire service assessment increase.
Roland Cook, a Bartow area resident, was the only speaker at the special Monday budget approval session and initially took issue with the county's property tax rate of 6.9 mills. When that issue was clarified, Cook took issue with the fire fees.
Cook claimed the county board was violating a state law that says government bodies can only raise taxes by three percent each year.
“You are going against the clear will of the people,” he said, “and somebody has got to take the bear by the horns here.”
Commissioner George Lindsey explained that the state’s Save our Homes legislation limited property taxes, but was not relevant to hikes in the other service fees charged by local governing bodies.
Board Chairman Bill Braswell told Cook the tax bill “is what it is,” and when Cook exceeded his three-minute speaking limit, he ordered a deputy sheriff to remove Cook from the board meeting room.
The exchange kicked off the board's first of two hearings required to finalize next fiscal year's county budget, which is expected to be $1.78 billion, despite fears that the ongoing pandemic may come into play as impacts of the virus continue to take a toll on sales and other taxes.
County budget director Todd Bond outlined the budget for a mini-audience, explaining that the budget presented was only a minor uptick from last year's $1.6 billion, and that the ad valorem tax rate was down from this year's 7.1 mills.
The millage means that property owners of a property assessed at $100,000 with a homestead exemption would only pay $345 — down from this year's $358 for the same property.
The property tax is the big ticket on most tax bills, but property owners will also find a small tax to pay for libraries and their services, along with stormwater-processing fees and the fire service fee. In some parts of the county there also will be taxes to pay for street lighting or other specified services in separate taxing areas, called Municipal Services Taxing Units.
Bond said the county was able to drop property taxes because, overall, county property evaluations increased.
Most of the county's budget is earmarked for the general fund and, according to Todd, that will be $450 million — including a 3.5% pay raise for the county's workforce. The pay raise was a negotiated deal with the county workers' union.
But the budget outlook may not be so rosy, Bond cautioned the board, since the full impact of the pandemic was not yet known. He told the commission the state has already said it expects a major revenue decline, since most of its budget also is funded by sales taxes.
“We'll be keeping a close eye on the budget and will make adjustments as we have to,” Bond said.
Also included in this year's budget are about 25 new employees, which will bring the total number of county workers up to 2,140. Among those are the additional firefighters and emergency services personnel who will be hired to man the four new fire stations the county's set to build in the coming year.
Also on tap for construction in the next fiscal year is the new county government center in Auburndale. That has a $20 million price tag and the space it creates will be shared with the Polk County Tax Collector's offices and other agencies, if needed.
The five-member commission adopted the taxes, service fees and the overall budget unanimously.
A second and final budget hearing was slated for Sept. 21, where it was also expected to be adopted without issue.