Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.