Polk County Public Schools announced its student winners in its 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Challenge on Jan. 15.
The event, open to students throughout Polk County, is organized by the Board of County Commissioners’ Community Relations Advisory Council, in partnership with PCPS. This year’s essay topic was “The fierce urgency of Dr. King’s vision for unity and love for our community.”
“It was an honor to witness our students commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream through their writing, listening and speaking skills,” said Chandra Hall, PCPS’ director of equity and diversity management.
Commenting upon this year’s essay theme, Hall said that students “demonstrated an understanding of how very important this vision is for all to embrace, in order to achieve a promising future as we continue to carry on Dr. King’s legacy in unity.”
“We are extremely proud of all of the students who participated in the essay challenge, and everyone that provided support,” Hall said.
This year’s Essay Challenge winners include:
Elementary School (K-2)
1st - Aisha Khan, Laurel Elementary
2nd - Payten Maggie Green, McKeel Academy Central
3rd - Ediel Alexander Lorenzo Velez, Alta Vista Elementary
Elementary School (3-5)
1st - Kiara Santos, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
2nd - Jair Russell, James E. Stephens Elementary
3rd - Evangeline Stromberg, Loughman Oaks Elementary
Middle School
1st - Sara Touati, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
2nd - Sarah Jaber, Lakeland Highlands Middle
3rd - Herbert Frye, Lake Gibson Middle
High School
1st. Joshua Schwartz - George Jenkins High
2nd - Tru Rylie Foisy, George Jenkins High
3rd - Ashley Farrow, Lake Gibson High