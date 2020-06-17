POLK COUNTY — Polk County Public Schools has created a task force that will assist with planning for school to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a lot of very important decisions to make, and those decisions will deeply affect the lives of our students, employees and families,” said Deputy Superintendent John Hill. “At the direction of Superintendent (Jacqueline) Byrd, we’ve assembled this task force of individuals, who represent a wide range of disciplines and areas of expertise, to assist us in our planning. We want to make sure we are making the best decisions we possibly can for our school district.”
The task force includes: Polk County School Board Chair Lori Cunningham Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd and more than 20 other individuals. A complete list can be found at polkschoolsfl.com.
The task force will meet regularly to discuss and develop plans for reopening school in the fall. As it awaits guidance from the governor’s office and Florida Department of Education, PCPS is planning for three scenarios: physically reopening school with increased health and safety measures, continuing distance learning and using a hybrid approach that combines in-person and distance learning.
As decisions are made for the reopening of school, information will be shared on the district’s website, social media accounts, and via its automated telephone and email system.
Students, employees, parents and members of the public were asked to share their opinions on reopening school by taking the district’s Return-to-School Safety Survey at polkschoolsfl.com. The survey was to have closed to the public on June 12.