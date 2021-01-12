With the spring semester fast approaching, Polk County Public Schools is ready to welcome students back to in-person instruction, as well as continue offering online learning.
The spring semester begins Jan. 19. As of last month, there were 59,480 students taking in-person classes and 24,938 students pursuing online learning through the district’s Campus e-School program.
“Some families want to switch from online learning back to a traditional classroom setting,” said Michelle Townley, acting chief academic officer. “But we also know that there are others who don’t want to make a change from online learning at this time. Fortunately, we still have flexibility to offer both learning formats to our families. Parents decide which option best suits the needs of their children.”
The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) recently approved PCPS’s Spring 2021 Education Plan.
All schools will remain open for traditional brick-and-mortar instruction (Campus Learning). In addition, students still have the option of remaining enrolled in their current school but take part in online learning (Campus e-School).
Parents and guardians who wish to switch their child to either learning format should contact their school administrator. There is no deadline or timeframe for families to decide if they want to make a switch. Schools will honor the requested changes within a week of being notified.
The Spring 2021 Education Plan also covers how PCPS will be working to improve attendance, reduce absences, and support professional development opportunities for teachers, administrators and support staff.