Polk County Public Schools staff announced April 15 the school district will continue to require face coverings for the remainder of this current school year (2020-21).
“We greatly appreciate our students and staff members following important safety measures that have made in-person learning possible,” read the statement.
Florida’s commissioner of education recently sent a memo asking school districts to consider making face coverings voluntary for the upcoming school year (2021-22).
“We will continue to have discussions over the summer about our safety protocols for the upcoming school year,” PCPS staff said in the release. “Our face covering policy will certainly be among those measures under review.
"As we have throughout the pandemic, we will work closely with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County and analyze the latest data available when considering safety measures for our schools.”