Polk County Public Schools has made two changes to its face covering requirements to reflect an update from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, PCPS will continue to allow gaiters. However, the CDC specifies that gaiters should be made of double-layered material.
“We’re asking our students, staff members and campus visitors who choose to wear gaiters to ensure they are made of double-layered material,” said PCPS Deputy Superintendent John Hill. “If the gaiter is made of only one layer of material, the gaiter must be folded over to create two layers, while taking care to cover both your nose and mouth.
"Our school administrators will be reminding students to double their gaiters,” he continued. “This simple step can go a long way in protecting us all from the spread of coronavirus.”
Additionally, students and staff members may not wear masks with ports, as the CDC advises these designs can allow virus particles to escape.
Principals were advised of the updates to the district’s face covering requirements last week and are implementing the new requirements on their campuses.
“We are going to work closely with our students and families to communicate these changes and assist them in any way we can in selecting appropriate face coverings to ensure the safety of our school communities,” Hill said.
Face coverings continue to be required by students in grades K-12, as well as staff members.