Polk County’s Class of 2020 seniors were recently asked for feedback regarding how their graduation might be handled in light of the pandemic and, at the outset of a school board work session April 28, Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd shared the results — and the district’s initial plans to make their choice a reality.
Byrd announced that, of the roughly 3,700 students who took the survey, the overwhelming majority were in favor of having a delayed graduation later into the summer months.
“Seventy-five percent want to have a traditional — as traditional as we can — graduation,” Byrd announced. “We have secured dates for June and we’re going to have what we would consider as some type of a traditional graduation for them, in an outside setting, while adhering to the CDC guidelines.”
Other options given to graduating seniors included an online “virtual” graduation and a drive-thru graduation.
Byrd said more details would be forthcoming later in the week once they were finalized.
“It seems like our seniors want to have that traditional walk,” she said.
Byrd said also said that one concern of pushing the graduation ceremonies back is that graduating seniors planning to join the armed forces may have to leave to fulfill their obligations before the rescheduled ceremony. Byrd said she has been hearing that many of the armed forces will be open to deferring those dates to allow students to graduate.