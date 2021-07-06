Although she didn’t know it, but for years, Janice Lloyd has been piecing together the screenplay and movie she is currently filming.
“I am using songs I wrote and film footage of Ormond Beach from years ago,” said the writer and local resident. “I didn’t know it at the time, but God was putting all the things in place for this movie.”
Lloyd is currently in the filming stage of “I am Love,” a movie that focuses on a young girl and her relationship with her parents, particularly her father.
“The screenplay is a Christian, faith-based family drama about a little girl prodigy who has a tough father who couldn't accept her gifts,” Lloyd said. She wrote the screenplay for her granddaughter, Madison Jones, an International Modeling & Talent Agency award winner who also lives in Polk County. “I wrote it to showcase Madison’s acting skills,” Lloyd added.
Lloyd said that although they have a strong and talented team they are still in need of some participants.
Specifically, teenage singers, dancers and praise dancers are needed along with adult actors who could be the parents of teenagers.
“Everyone is so happy to be here. Everything is really coming together,” Lloyd said. “We are in one accord and I love the team we have assembled.”
Filming takes place on the weekends in Winter Haven and Haines City. The actors, dancers and crew are volunteers who come from all over Florida to be a part of the project. She said they plan to market the film to television channels and other media outlets.
The I Am Love screenplay won an award for a short movie in the International Christian Film Festival and Women in Film Festival. Lloyd and her husband are the owners of Craig and Janice’s Performing Arts in Winter Haven.
For more information or to audition, visit www.backstage.com and search for I Am Love.