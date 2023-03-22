The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate, unrelated traffic crashes that occurred during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
The PCSO reports the first crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on US Hwy 27 at US Hwy 98 (west) and CR 630 (east) in Frostproof and involved a white 2009 Porsche Targa and a gold 2002 Chevy Tahoe.
The Porsche was being driven by 66-year-old Omar Gonzalez of Hialeah going north on US 27 when he came to a stop in the turn lane to turn west onto US Hwy 98. For unknown reasons, Gonzalez suddenly pulled out of the turn lane and went back into the northbound lane, entering into the path of the Tahoe which was also heading north and being driven by 36-year-old Jose Martinez, Jr. of Lake Wales.
According to preliminary reports, Martinez attempted to avoid striking the Porsche but was unable to avoid a collision, and the Tahoe struck the Porsche’s front passenger side, killing the passenger, 62-year-old Teresa Gonzalez of Hialeah. Impairment does not appear to be a factor for either driver. The investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
The second crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Scenic Hwy. North at Waverly Road in Babson Park and involved a silver 2018 Kia Stinger and a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe.
According to reports, 53-year-old Patricia Robarts of Frostproof had just left her place of employment (The Coop restaurant) and exited out onto Waverly Road. She stopped at the intersection of Waverly and Scenic Hwy. North and then began turning left (east) onto Scenic Hwy. For unknown reasons, she hesitated and stopped in the westbound lane. Her car was observed by 19-year-old Coleden Snowden (he will actually be 20 on March 26) of Babson Park, who was driving the Tahoe west on Scenic Hwy. He attempted to brake and swerve to avoid hitting her car but was unable to avoid the collision, the PCSO reports. The Tahoe struck the Kia on the driver’s side door. The Kia immediately caught fire, and Robarts was declared deceased at the scene after first responders arrived and extinguished the flames. Snowden was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for his minor injuries. Snowden did not appear to be impaired, and the investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.