A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, at the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road near Winter Haven, and Traffic Homicide investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver and vehicle involved.
Detectives haven’t confirmed the identification yet, but report the victim is a black male, believed to be a young adult.
Deputies were dispatched to the crash at about 9:24 p.m., along with Polk County Fire Rescue. Upon their arrival, the victim was unresponsive, and he was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to reports.
The preliminary investigation - based on evidence and witness statements - indicate that the victim was riding his bicycle south on Thornhill Road, and entered the intersection on a red light, the PCSO reports.
A witness who narrowly missed striking the bicyclist first, reported that another vehicle did make contact and quickly accelerated away. The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray or dark-colored sedan that was traveling east on Winter Lake Road.
PCSO detectives say that the suspect’s vehicle should have some front-end damages, and possibly side window damage.
If anyone has any information about the crash or the vehicle involved, they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.