If you live in Polk County, you may not know the name or even the face of Tom Thornburg, however, you might know the sound of his voice.
The male voice is smooth, casual and almost soothing as it broadcasts shows and news over WWBF AM 1130 and FM 97.1 radio and ON Hold messages that answer business phones across the county as well as other places in the country.
Thornburg is the voice of Polk.
Thornburg joins Bartow’s Odell Haggins, Auburndale’s Danny Walker, Brant C. Martin, of Lakeland, and Matt Diaz of Lakeland as Polk County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees.
The group was enshrined June 14 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
“That was quite a surprise,” said Thornburg of his induction. “It’s been 65 years of high school sports in Lake Wales and Bartow, but I’m a golfer and an athlete.”
Thornburg has never held a job other than in radio. At age 81, he still works part time on the air and with his contacts at his Thornburg Communications office in Bartow. Now his son, Jeff, does most of the work.
Thornburg started in Lake Wales at WIPC-1280AM as a high school junior in 1958.
“The first day I walked in there was never a doubt,” he said. “I’m very, very lucky.
I played songs for kids in high school and the rock and roll music of the time. And then I ended up with a part time job at the station and later full time.”
During the stint in between his high school part-time job and becoming station manager at WIPC, he joined the Air Force and worked for Armed Forces Radio and TV in Japan.
His life changed when he and his wife, Susan, of 57 years, bought WPUL in Bartow and changed the call letters to WWBF - all in one day. The decision also meant airing programs and music 24 hours a day.
With the change, the Thornburgs made a promise to the city of Bartow and kept it- creating local content and getting involved in the community.
It was kept.
One of the station mainstays was covering Bartow High School football, baseball and boys’ basketball. At the time, the WWBF also offered exclusive NASCAR content for 37 years to Polk.
Thornburg points out his station is still homegrown and independent.
He is modest about his impact on the sports world of Polk County.
He learned to project his voice, speak from his diaphragm as well as listening to the natural radio personalities such as Harry Cup with WSIR and fellow employee Arch Abernathy from WIPC.
“I had a real squeaky kiddie’s voice when I started,” he said. “And little tricks here and there.”
He tried out to be the voice of the Gators, but didn’t make it.
His philosophy for calling decades of high school games was simple.
“When you’re on the microphone, you’re supposed to be invisible and put the listener in the stands,” he said. “The announcer is not as important as the game. The really good ones, they are just your camera so you can see the game and they are putting you in the stands.”
Danny Walker, 45, doesn’t work.
As the head wrestling coach at Lake Gibson High School, his coaching work is not really work, because he loves what he does, and he’s good at it.
He’s led his teams to numerous, IBT(Individually bracketed tournament) team and dual district, regional and state titles while being named the Dairy Farmer and NWCA Coach of the Year.
Walker was raised in Auburndale and played baseball for the Bloodhounds, He fell for wrestling after graduating while training with his brother at Lake Region High School.
“I was a bit of a late bloomer to the game,” he joked.
He enjoyed wrestling so much that he competed in the open division of tournaments. He was quickly named an assistant coach and eventually head coach at Lake Gibson.
More than 20 years later he’s still all in.
“I think that’s what made me so passionate about it,” he said. “A lot of coaches burn out early. I haven’t had that.”
He clearly recalls one of his favorite wrestling memories.
“The one that brought me the most joy was our very first state championship,” he said. We were not favored to win the title. We were winning the (overall) match, but we were going to lose the next two matches. The 195-pound class was very close between (Brave) Deauvian Joseph - he was ranked fifth in the state and Darius Parker for Riverdale High School - he was ranked No. 2. Deauvian pinned him with 30 seconds left and we won by one point.”
Walker’s caring and welcoming atmosphere with his wrestlers has created a family atmosphere that leads to cruises and vacations with the wrestling alumni.
“Still to this day I talk to many individuals that I coached,” he said. “I’m just trying to be remembered.”
Odell Haggins, a 1984 graduate of Bartow High School, often returns to the area to mentor young men. Haggins played nose guard for the Florida State Seminoles, earning the Kodak, Walter Camp and UPI All-America honors as a senior.
He was selected in the ninth round by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990 NFL draft. He also played for the Buffalo Bills in 1991 when they went to the Super Bowl.
He returned to coach at Florida State after the Seminoles won the national title in 1993, working with the defense and recruiting ever since.
He was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
Haggins was named by ESPN as the ACC Top Recruiter in 2012. Rivals.com named him a top 25 recruiter four years in a row.
Twenty of Haggins’ linemen have been selected in the NFL draft.
In his 29 seasons with FSU, he has twice served as interim head coach, going 4-2.
According to the Florida State University football website, Haggins is the longest-tenured assistant coach at one institution in the country.
Brant C. Martin, a 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School and from Polk Community College in 1972 and from Florida Southern College in 1974.
He won the 4-Ball Championship three times with Mike Schroeder. He won the Imperial Lakes Golf and Country Club Pro-Am as the low State of Florida Qualifier allowing him to participate in the National Championship in the Hertz World Golf Hall of Fame Pro-Am Team championship. He also was the Grasslands Golf and Country Club men’s champion in 1992 and ‘93 and the Member-Member champion in 1992, ‘93 and 2003.
He assisted in developing the Florida Southern College Diamond Club Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. He was Chairman of the PGA Tour’s Nike Tour Events and Buy.com from 1997-2000.
Matt Diaz played baseball at Santa Fe Catholic High School and Florida State University where he was an All American outfielder with the American Baseball Coaches Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association in 1999. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999. He played for the Royals, Braves, Pirates and Marlins over 11 years. He was the head baseball coach at Lakeland Christian in 2020. His team reached the playoffs in 2021.