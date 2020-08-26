The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on August 21 released July unemployment numbers, including the numbers for each county.
Polk County had 13.2 percent unemployment in July. It trailed only Osceola County (20.2 percent), Orange County (16.1 percent) and Miami-Dade County (14.2 percent) in the state.
Statewide, Florida’s unemployment rate increased to 11.3 percent in July, with the jobless ranks growing by 122,000 people, as the state continued trying to revitalize the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rate was up from an adjusted 10.3 percent unemployment mark for June and reflected 1.125 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.975 million people, according to the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
The numbers, which represent an estimate of the workforce in mid-July, showed declines in construction and manufacturing. But the numbers also indicated workers returning, or trying to return, in most other categories, including financial activities, professional and business services, education and health and leisure and hospitality.
While the number of jobless people grew, the overall workforce total was up 223,000, a sign people are interested in working, Adrienne Johnston, chief of the department’s Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research, said in a video call with reporters.
“While unemployment increased, we saw employment increase at the same time,” Johnston said. “So, that shows you that while employment increased on the household side to meet those business needs, we may have had people coming back into the labor force and not immediately have a job. That could be why unemployment also increased.”