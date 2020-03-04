DAVENPORT – Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center (CFVIC) will celebrate its 13th anniversary with a “Birthday Bash” event on Saturday, March 14.
This free, family-friendly event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., featuring birthday cake and light refreshments (while supplies last), balloon animals and free caricatures, games, prizes and special offers on LEGOLAND® Florida Resort and Bok Tower Gardens tickets.
The first 100 visitors will receive a free gift and vendors will have local goods and treats for sale.
Attendees have the opportunity to take advantage of two attraction tickets offers during the event: buy one Bok Tower Gardens & Pinewood Estate Tour combo ticket and get one free; and buy a discounted one day LEGOLAND® Florida Resort ticket and get a second day free (second visit must be used within 14 days of first visit).
CFVIC attraction ticket prices are already discounted, making these offers especially attractive.
For more information on the CFVIC Birthday Bash, call 863-420-2586.
In addition to assisting visitors and residents (by providing tourism information about Polk County), CFVIC also sells discounted attraction tickets for many Central Florida attractions (including LEGOLAND Florida Resort) and hosts a seasonal Farmers Market on Thursdays, through the end of April.
The information center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (excluding major holidays), and is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport, along U.S. Highway 27, a half-mile south of Interstate 4 at Exit 55.