To spread holiday cheer, Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center (CFVIC) in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day (while supplies last), between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
The free gift will vary each day and will include items from local businesses. Attendees will also have a chance to win a pair of Legoland Florida Resort tickets daily, via random drawing. Must be age 18 and over to participate in drawing or receive a gift.
Safety measures are in place at the center that promote social distancing and proper hygiene.
For more information, call (863) 420-2586. CFVIC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (excluding major holidays) and is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport — along U.S. Highway 27, a half-mile south of Interstate 4 at Exit 55.