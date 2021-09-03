The North Central Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. The landfill will re-open, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
There will be no residential curbside collection services on Monday, Sept. 6. Collection services scheduled for Monday, will instead be on Tuesday; Tuesday services will switch to Wednesday.
Friday services will instead be on Saturday. A one-day delay will occur for each day of the week following the holiday.
Refer to https://www.polk-county.net/waste-and-recycling/holidays for Polk County Waste & Recycling’s holiday hours and collection schedules.