Skiers young and old represented East Polk County well in the Florida State 3-event Water Ski Championships held July 9-10 in Groveland.
Kevin Jack, of Winter Haven, captured the Men’s 2 Open Overall title with 817 points.
Long-time skier Tim Huston, of Lake Wales, won the Men's 6 slalom with 1.5 buoys at 28 off.
John Mommer, 36, of Eagle Lake, took second in Men’s 3 tricks with 1,180 points and second in jumping, soaring 165 feet. He placed third in Mens 3 slalom with 4.5 buoys at 35 off.
Stan Switzer, 78, of Mulberry, crushed it by winning the Mens 9 (age 75-plus) overall title in an age group that featured four skiers over the age of 75. He won the slalom with half a buoy at 35 off. Switzer, the oldest of the group, amassed 1690 points in tricks to win the title.
Tara Brittain, of Lake Alfred, placed second in Women’s 4 slalom with one buoy at 22 off.
Tucker Mayfield, 17, of Auburndale, placed second in Boys 5 jumping by leaping 112 feet. He also finished fourth in Boys 5 tricks with 860 points.
Scot Ellis, 50, of Auburndale, jumped 183 feet to win the Men’s Master Jump title.
While Ellis has had an outstanding career in ski jumping and ski flying, his youngsters, Bret, 13, and Louisa, 6, stole the spotlight.
Louisa competed in her first water skiing competition, staying dry on a full pass in the Girls’ 1 slalom and she scored one trick for 175.80 points.
Brother Bret skied his best of the year, posting two personal records in jumping and slalom. He took second in Boys’ 3 jumping, flying high for a mark of 90 feet. He finished fourth in the slalom with four buoys at 22 off.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Scot Ellis, whose nickname was Rocketman for some 30 years while he often jumped more than 200 feet during his professional/elite career.
However, these days he’s spending more time as coach and father.
“It’s not tough to coach them,” Ellis said of his children. “They are still listening.”
Mostly.
Bret loves to watch skiing on YouTube.
“He watches everyone,” Scott said. “He’s like a walking stat book. He’s pretty hooked.”
If Bret watched videos of his own father, he would see him jump consistently over 200 feet all over the world for the U.S. Elite Water Ski Team.
As a coach and father, Scot recognizes sometimes Bret may just tune his father out.
Bret also receives coaching from another pro skier.
“He needs the same material spoken in a different way,” Scot said. “He’s gotten some pointers and he’s getting pretty good.”
Little Louisa has trouble keeping the buoyant skis underneath her, but she managed to get credit for one trick and didn’t fall.
“She came home already asking when the next tournament is,” Scot said. “I'm just happy she made her dock start and went down and back.”
Three-year-old Maxwell is already skiing and doing dock starts, but it’s not all on the water for the Ellis family.
The trio of kids are also involved in all kinds of sports such as gymnastics, baseball and football.
“We (Scot and wife, Marion) have so much fun with it and I’m glad they enjoy skiing,” said Scot Ellis.
It’s a little different for Kevin Jack, 32, of Winter Haven. His little girl, Adelai, is just one. Adelai has barely seen him ski to this point. But Jack grew up skiing in Lakeland and has been living on Lake Sears since 2017. He grew up snow skiing in Maine, until he tried water skiing.
“I realized you could compete in water skiing and I like it more,” Jack said.
Jack, 34, placed second in the Mens 2 slalom with 2.5 buoys at 35 off. He also placed second in tricks with 1,318 points and second in jumping with a leap of 84 feet.
He is a former Florida Southern College All-American and national champion who invented the Half Jack - a switch front flip back to front. He’s also the first to perform four different front flips in a sanctioned competition and holds the world record for the highest scoring front flip sequence in a sanctioned competition.
“It’s definitely what I love,” Jack said. “It’s like going to an amusement park where you can be your own roller coaster and a new one that you build every day.”
Jack is already qualified for tricks at the nationals, so he was a little conservative at states where he skied a little bit slower on the two 20-second passes to nail the tricks.
“My slalom was good, but not my best score of the year, but it’s still early. I was happy I won,” said Jack.
He’s just as happy to go home to his wife, Kathryn, whom he taught to ski, and one-year-old Adelae.
“I hope she will be a skier one day,” Jack said of his first child. “Even if she doesn’t want to start chasing world and national titles, we can all be out in the boat together.”
Jack often practices with Ellis.
Jack’s goal is to win tricks at nationals and Men’s 2 overall at the national championships, Aug. 7-11 in Kansas.
He’s also proud to have been invited by the United States Team to do tricks in the 5th IWWF World Water Ski Show Tournament, Oct. 19-23, in Winter Haven on Lake Silver.
“They thought I might help,” Jack said. “I’m excited about it.”