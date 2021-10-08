Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating two separate incidents where two people on a motorcycle were shot early Friday morning.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies were called to a location in northeast Polk County at about 12:15 a.m., in response to a single motorcycle crash and shooting that reportedly occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4, just west of the U.S. Highway 27 intersection.
A 33-year-old woman from Brevard County (a passenger sitting behind the driver) was seriously injured. The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man from Brevard County, was not. The woman's injuries appeared to be caused by falling off the motorcycle and a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.
At about 12: 17 a.m., deputies responded to a second injured motorcycle rider, near the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Osceola Polk Line Road.
The man (from Osceola County) reported that he was shot while on I-4. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shootings.
Interstate 4 eastbound was shut down to through traffic at County Road 557 at approximately 3:30 a.m. The roadway began to reopen at 6:11 a.m.
All three eastbound lanes are now open.