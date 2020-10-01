The office of Polk Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards announced Oct. 1 that ballots are now available for eligible voters who wish to vote by mail in the general election on November 3.
“No stamp is necessary to return the ballot as the return postage is pre-paid,” Edwards said in the announcement.
Voted ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on November 3. Voted ballots can be mailed or dropped off to Polk Election Headquarters, located at 250 South Broadway Avenue in Bartow, or dropped off at the Polk Election Operations Center, located at 70 Florida Citrus Boulevard in Winter Haven.
Ballots may also be dropped to one of the nine Early Voting sites between October 19 and November 1, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Voters can request a mail ballot and view the Early Voting locations by visiting the Supervisor of Elections website at PolkElections.com, or by calling the Polk Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.
The last day to request a mail ballot is Saturday, October 24.
Also, the last day to register to vote for the general election is Monday, October 5.
The Polk County Elections Office will be offering voter registration services around the county to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to register before this important deadline.
Mobile registration units will be visiting 18 locations around Polk County on Saturday, October 3. Residents who have not yet registered can sign-up to vote and voters may update their information if it’s not current with the Polk Elections Office.
Staff from the Polk County Elections Office encourage residents to follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/PolkElections or to visit PolkElections.com for more information.