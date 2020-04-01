POLK COUNTY — While Polk County is reeling from the steady climb of COVID-19 cases, some of those who deal with crises daily are at the “office” with business as usual — and their business is always high-stress.
That's pretty much what Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Bob Weech and Capt. Mark Bradshaw recently explained to the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.
The veteran emergency services leaders briefed the county's governing board about services either already in place, or recently added, to help the department’s 600-plus workers deal with work conditions that can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Weech explained that a firefighter's 2019 suicide reinforced the Polk Fire Rescue Department's need for expanded mental health services to help those who witness tragedy and danger on a daily basis.
“We may see horrific crashes, multiple fatalities or wrecks involving children,” Weech explained. “We don't come out of that clean. We take this stuff home.”
Bradshaw said the Polk Fire Rescue service looked at existing mental health services following that suicide and decided “we needed a new look at how we handle the mental health of our people.”
He explained that emergency responders exposed to potentially traumatic events “are four to five times more likely to develop PTSD, which is associated with reduced occupational, social and family functioning.”
The emergency response duo said the department had several ways to help its firefighters and paramedics deal with the stressful careers they have chosen.
Those include critical incident stress management teams, chaplains and the blanket county employee assistance program.
Bradshaw said the critical incident stress management teams step in when workers have been involved in a sudden death, a difficult rescue, the serious injury or death of a coworker, a suicide, an officer-involved shooting, child fatalities or multiple fatalities.
The Polk Fire Rescue chaplains cover the entire county, based on geographical regions, and provide emotional and spiritual support and can be called to be on-site during or immediately after critical events.
The county has three chaplains in place and is in the process of hiring a fourth.
The existing employee assistance program, which is available to all county employees, provides emotional, legal and financial support — along with daily life assistance, when requested.
While some efforts in the three areas have been in place, the recent department overhaul “now recognizes the need to address mental health and wellness more than just for the large or obvious incidents,” explained Bradshaw.
The department does train all of its employees in how to deal with stress and overall well-being annually, he said, adding that 18 workers had attended classes at the University of Central Florida to help create peer support teams.
Also, he continued, all captains and battalion chiefs have been schooled in mental health awareness by Lakeland Regional Health and Behavioral Health.
“There is also a health and safety officer available to help and coordinate treatment at all levels of mental injury,” he said.
“Peer support is a powerful tool for firefighters and paramedics to help one another manage the everyday stress they experience on the job and in their personal lives,” added Weech. “This gives us the internal resources to use immediately when the need arises.”
The mental health plan also includes increasing the number of trained peer support team members and incorporating mandatory mental health evaluations, the PCFR leaders said.
“We want to promote a work-life balance that includes stress and time management, a healthy diet and exercise,” said Bradshaw. “We also want our people to know that mental injury is not unexpected in this line of work — and that it is treatable and it is not career-ending.
“We want this to be recognized as no different than a physical injury.”