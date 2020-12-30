Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Seven staff responded to an early morning mobile home fire in a remote area near Lake Wales and Walk In Water Road recently.
PCFR staff said there was a young couple expecting their first baby living in the mobile home, and that the couple had recently set up a nursery.
PCFR responders quickly removed all of the contents and furniture in the nursery through a window, saving the new furniture from fire damage. The residence was a total loss.
The Red Cross was notified and assistance is being given to the young family, according to officials.