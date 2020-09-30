Freshman defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made the most of his playing time in the University of Florida’s 51-35 victory at Ole Miss last Saturday.
Wearing a number 9 jersey, the 6-foot-6 Dexter registered one solo tackle, one tackle for loss and one key interception in the Gators’ season-opening victory. On the Rebels’ first offensive drive, Dexter tackled running back for Jerrion Ealy for a 2-yard loss.
Then, with the game tied 7-7, Dexter alertly made an interception after teammate Brenton Cox deflected a Mississippi pass attempt at the line of scrimmage. It helped set up a Kyle Trask touchdown pass to Trevon Grimes that gave the Gators a 13-7 advantage.
Another former Lake Wales product contributed to Louisiana Tech’s 66-38 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. Redshirt senior Justin Henderson ran 11 times for 77 yards – including a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.
Henderson, the 2019 Independence Bowl Outstanding Offensive Player, was one of five Louisiana Tech captains for the Houston Baptist game. He registered his first rushing touchdown of the season and the 16th of his career.
The current Lake Wales varsity football team is scheduled to play at Harmony High on Friday (Oct. 2). The Highlanders kicked off the 2020 season on Sept. 18, defeating Ridge Community High 36-28.