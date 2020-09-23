True freshman Josh Celiscar (Winter Haven) made a significant impact in his first collegiate game with the UCF Knights. Celiscar recovered a first-quarter fumble, registered his first career interception during the second quarter and had one pass reception for 11 yards in the fourth quarter of UCF’s 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech last Saturday.
For his strong debut, Celiscar was recognized by 247Sports as the “True Freshman of the Week.”
While being interviewed after the game, UCF head coach Josh Heupel said he was not surprised by the big game from the newcomer.
“Just the way (Celiscar) practices, which is why he plays the way he does, it’s not a surprise for anybody inside our program,” Heupel said in a video posted to UCFKnights.com. “From the beginning of training camp he’s been really mature.” ...
Freshman running back Johnny Richardson (Lake Wales) also contributed for UCF with 24 rushing yards on two carries, a long run of 17 yards and was credited with a solo tackle on defense. ...
Marshall University redshirt senior Xavier Gaines (Lake Wales) had five catches for a team-high 117 yards and one touchdown after the Thundering Herd’s opening wins over Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State. …
The 2-0 Bartow High Yellow Jackets are slated to host Auburndale (1-1) on Friday. Sept. 25. Bartow spoiled George Jenkins High’s season opener last week to the tune of 49-7, and the Yellow Jackets currently sport a plus-124 point differential (131-7). …
Southeastern University improved to 2-0 last Saturday with a 60-20 win over St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. Junior quarterback Cooper Jones had 355 yards through the air for his seventh 300-yard passing game in 14 starts, while Eugene Witherspoon collected 112 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Southeastern scored 24 second-quarter points en route to a 34-13 halftime lead. …
Webber International University (0-2) remained winless following a 52-7 loss to defending Mid-South Conference Sun Division champion Keiser University on Saturday in West Palm Beach.