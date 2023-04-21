BARTOW, Fla. (April, 21, 2023) – If Florida low-income residents in Polk County lose their Medicaid health coverage due to Medicaid changes, they may be able to apply for the Polk HealthCare Plan, according to the Polk County Board of County Commissioners media release issued last week.
Florida has provided continuous Medicaid coverage without disenrolling ineligible recipients. Medicaid eligibility is once again being determined through the normal processing and Florida will have up to 12 months to complete Medicaid reviews.
“Florida’s economy has rebounded from the pandemic much better than the rest of the nation,” said Joy Johnson, Health and Human Services Administrator for Polk County’s Indigent Health Care Division. “As a result, some Polk County families have seen an increase in income and may no longer qualify for Medicaid; however, they may still need help with health coverage, and the Polk HealthCare Plan may be able to assist.”
The Polk HealthCare Plan offers eligible Polk residents’ access to healthcare. The plan is not insurance and members do not pay annual deductibles, monthly fees, enrollment fees or submit claim forms. Members only pay small co-pays for doctor visits or filled prescriptions. The Polk HealthCare Plan partners with licensed medical providers in the community to connect low-income Polk residents with the care they need.
“If your Medicaid coverage ends, it’s definitely worth checking out the Polk HealthCare Plan,” Johnson said. “Even if you don’t qualify for the Polk HealthCare Plan, we may be able to provide referrals to other county-funded resources. We are here to help.” For more information on the Polk HealthCare Plan, call 863-533-1111 or visit www.polk-county.net/php.