The 2021-22 Polk County High School Boys Soccer Tournament is nearly complete.
The Premier Cup and Alliance Cup competitions wrapped up last Friday at The Phosphate Bowl in Mulberry. The Champions League final remains with Ridge Community High preparing to host Lakeland Christian School at 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 13).
Here is a segmented look at some recent high school and college sports happenings – including the Polk County soccer tourney, which began in mid-November with 23 total schools covering three divisions – as we emerge from the holidays and venture into a new calendar year…
• All games are subject to change due in part to health and safety protocols, but a victory Thursday over Lakeland Christian would cap an impressive Champions League run by Ridge Community’s boys soccer team. The Bolts went 3-0 to win Pool A and they posted clean sheets in the knockout stage against All Saints’ Academy and Auburndale. Ridge entered this week at 7-1-1 overall and that included last Friday’s 3-2 road loss to Class 7A Port Orange Spruce Creek, which sported the top overall power rating in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Jan. 4 rankings. The Bolts were scheduled to play Windermere High last Thursday, but it was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program. The Bolts also had Montverde Academy on the docket (Jan. 11) prior to the Champions League final, but results were unavailable at press time.
• Lake Region High’s boys soccer team is scheduled to host Winter Haven on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The Thunder emerged as Alliance Cup champions at the Polk County Tournament, while the Blue Devils were runner-up finishers in the Premier Cup. Head coach John Blackburn Jr. watched Lake Region overcome a pair of two-goal deficits to defeat Four Corners Upper School 5-4 in the Alliance Cup final. Martin Santiago-Chavez netted the game-winner late in regulation as the Thunder improved to 8-3-0 overall. Winter Haven dropped a 7-0 decision to McKeel Academy in the Premier Cup final, but the Blue Devils still had an 8-2-2 overall record through 12 matches and the highest power rating (7.609) in Class 6A-District 6 as of the Jan. 4 rankings.
• Lake Wales junior Jaremiah Anglin Jr. earned Defensive MVP honors at the 2022 All-American Bowl National Combine. The three-day event was held last week inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and featured 600 of the country’s top underclassmen. The All-Combine Team was compiled by 247Sports analysts and Anglin’s stellar performance as a defensive back was followed by offers from Florida State, South Florida and West Virginia. Anglin also has an offer from South Carolina.
• Lake Wales running back Marquish Seabon finished second in voting for the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Football Player of the Year. Seabon rushed for 1,896 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games during his senior season and his offers include Western Carolina, Jacksonville State, North Carolina Central, Alabama State and Texas Wesleyan. Miami Northwestern quarterback Taron Dickens was voted the Class 6A Player of the Year.
• Former Bartow and Lake Wales standout Walter Clayton Jr. continues to have a strong freshman season for the Iona College men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 8.0 points over his opening 14 games, highlighted by a season-high 21 points against Delaware on Dec. 21. Clayton scored six points in 18 minutes off the bench last Saturday, but the Gaels slipped to 11-3 overall with a 68-67 loss to St. Louis.
• When the FHSAA released boys basketball rankings on Jan. 4, Winter Haven had the highest power rating among teams within the Winter Haven Sun coverage area. The Blue Devils’ overall 20.297 mark ranked 23rd in the state and sixth in Class 6A as well as first in both 6A-Region 2 and 6A-District 7. District 7 also includes Lakeland (20.127) and two-time defending state champion Bartow (11.945). Winter Haven, which hosts Bartow on Friday (Jan. 14), moved to 14-3 with last Saturday’s 52-44 win over Windermere Prep at Orlando Christian Prep’s Showdown In O-Town event. Dylan James scored 23 points and Isaac Celiscar added 13 points.
• Winter Haven’s girls varsity basketball team split two games at last week’s She Got Game Classic in Atlanta, Ga. The Blue Devils used a 37-point first half to edge Collins Hill (Ga.) 69-68 on Saturday at McEachern High School. On Friday, Winter Haven was outscored 31-21 in the first half of a 55-45 loss to Example Academy – Regional (Ill.) in game played at Marietta High. As of this writing, Winter Haven was scheduled to face Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate (Jan. 14) and Sarasota (Jan. 15) as part of the MLK Holiday Classic at Lakewood High in St. Petersburg.
• Polk State College men’s basketball team improved to 12-5 with last Saturday’s 74-56 win over defending Central Conference champion Eastern Florida State College. Eric Butler paced four Eagles in double figures with 19 points, Keenon Cole had 18 points, Tommie Lewis scored 15 points off the bench and Freddie Word contributed 14 points and seven assists. Polk State, which is 2-0 in Central Conference play, visits Daytona State on Wednesday (Jan. 12).