FORT MEADE — Game cameras helped lead to the arrest of Kevin John Wheeler, 45, of Fort Meade on Saturday by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Wheeler will be charged with removing a monument from the gravesite of one of the triple murder victims in Frostproof last year.
Wheeler has also been charged with petit theft.
Sheriff Grady Judd announced Wheeler’s arrest on Jan. 26 via a press conference, along with two other unrelated arrests.
According to officials, Roy and Elizabeth Tillman reported the theft of solar lights off the grave of their son, Damion, at the Evergreen Cemetery on Jan. 13. Judd said Wheeler confessed.
Damion Tillman was murdered in a triple homicide on July 17, 2020, during a fishing trip.
After the theft of the solar lights, the parents replaced the solar lights and also added a surveillance camera that Judd called a “game camera.” Judd said Wheeler allegedly showed up again “to steal more solar lights.” He also said they had caught a “thieving animal.”
“He said, ‘hey, I just like to steal the lights. They were kind of neat. I thought they were cool, so I stole them,’” Judd said.
Wheeler at one time received a Special Court Martial by the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service for a bomb threat, said the PCSO public information officer in a press release. In addition, he has a history of felony grand theft and vehicle theft.
“Few of us know the agony of burying a child, and even fewer if that child is murdered. It is abhorrent that this criminal made the Tillman family a victim yet again,” Judd said.
Wheeler was brought to the Polk County Jail and was released on a bond of $1,250 bond.