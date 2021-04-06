The Polk Museum of Art welcomes Mayfaire by-the-Lake back to the shores of Lake Morton on May 8 and 9.
Staff say they are taking extra precautions to ensure the return of Mayfaire will not only be safe for all visitors, artists, and staff — but a true celebration of art during the time of the pandemic.
“Mayfaire by-the-Lake is one of the most celebrated Central Florida events each and every year,” said Dr. Alex Rich, executive director and chief curator of the museum. “It is a Mother's Day weekend tradition that we all look forward to, and our not being able to hold Mayfaire in 2020 was heartbreaking for us and the whole community.”
For the safety of all attending, Mayfaire will follow and strongly encourage attendee adherence to all CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Visitors can expect hand sanitizing stations to be available, and all visitors, artists, and staff will be strongly recommended to wear masks within the boundaries of Mayfaire — including around Lake Morton — and required to wear masks when visiting the museum.
In addition, artists’ tents will each be placed six-feet apart and spread farther around the perimeter of Lake Morton to encourage social distancing. Additional signage with social distancing recommendations, mask mandates and more will be displayed to highlight and reinforce these guidelines.
“We’re not taking hosting Mayfaire lightly,” Rich said. “And we want to ensure the safety of our visitors and all participants. The Polk County Health Department, with whom we have been in active conversation, will also have a presence at the festival, promoting best practices and COVID prevention awareness.”
In addition to welcoming back Mayfaire by-the-Lake 2021, the Polk Museum of Art is also excited to announce the festival’s featured poster artist and his whimsical image.
Returning to Mayfaire for his fifth year, the 2021 festival’s featured artist, R.L. Alexander, creates truly one-of-a-kind works that are engaging and thought-provoking, mixing familiar iconography with touches of escapism and fantasy.
“With his meticulous technique and attention to detail and symbolism, Alexander's compositions are visually pleasing and intentionally complex, drawing viewers —and their imaginations — into intricate new worlds,” read a release for the announcement. “This year’s Mayfaire feature image, ‘Procession of the Swan Queen,’ is no exception.
“The scene, which seems almost to leap from a fairy-tale picture-book, is inspired by Alexander’s love for the swans of Lake Morton and the unique story behind their origins in Lakeland.”
In 1953, the last two swans on Lake Morton disappeared. Heeding the request of a Lakeland couple then residing in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II sent two mute swans to Lakeland to help repopulate the Lake. The pair arrived at their new Central Florida home in 1957.
“When you hear about the story of the swans on Lake Morton and the Queen, it conjures up fairytales and becomes otherworldly and special, definitely not something you hear every day,” explains Alexander. “I’m naturally inclined to paint things that mean something, even though they aren’t actually real.”
Alexander’s work will represent the Polk Museum of Art's Mayfaire by-the-Lake 2021 across all media, printed on Mayfaire T-shirts, posters and other materials used to promote the annual festival.
Mayfaire by-the-Lake will be held on May 8 and 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the shores of Lake Morton, in downtown Lakeland, over Mother’s Day weekend.
For more information, visit MayfairebytheLake.org or contact Taylor Holycross at 863.688.7743 ex. 249 or tholycross@polkmuseumofart.org.