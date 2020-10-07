Last month, I went on a mission to find the best desserts in Polk County.

Now, I have my favorites — and we can get to that later, if you’re interested — but my idea was to let local residents do the talking.

So, I set up a poll on the Polk County Food Group Facebook page. I started with a post asking anyone and everyone to nominate what they consider the top dessert in the county. Once nominated, other people could vote for this nomination.

I rated the top five results on the poll and gave my feedback on everybody’s favorites. We had over 50 participants and 13 desserts nominated.

The following in order of most votes received. Please keep in mind that the following reviews have absolutely nothing to do with the actual restaurants, the service, the environment, the menus or anything else besides the desserts themselves.

1. Arabella’s Table-side Bananas Foster

This high-class establishment located in the heart of Downtown Winter Haven prides itself on fine dining. Their bananas foster is a highlight on their dessert menu that is made and served table-side. They first sauté the sliced bananas in a mix of brown sugar, banana liqueur and browned butter. They then flambé it and serve it over vanilla ice cream.

My thoughts: I think this is a romantic dessert because it’s served for two and just as much about the experience as it is the actual taste. I personally don’t lean towards fruity desserts, but the creaminess of the ice cream makes this one.

2 - Nineteen61’s Tres Leches

It’s to no one’s surprise that this upscale, modern Latin American restaurant on Lakeland’s Main St. made the list for top desserts in the county. Their on-brand Tres Leches cake is a crowdpleaser. Tres Leches is traditionally a sponge cake that is soaked in three different kinds of milk. The three types are evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream.

My thoughts: This one is also in my personal top-five. My family is part-Cuban and these flavors are nostalgic to me. That is to say that the recipe is authentic, luscious and filling.

3 - Polk City Ice Cream Company Cotton Candy Burrito

If you’re questioning what this is, here’s the scoop. Picture some freshly-spun cotton candy, loaded up with any three flavors of ice cream and two toppings of your choice. They then roll it up like a burrito from Chipotle and cut it in half for you to enjoy.

My thoughts: This is for you if you’ve got a sweet tooth. Friends, there is no way I could eat this thing — talk about a sugar rush! I was told what makes it so unique is how the cotton candy almost freezes after being wrapped up, so it doesn’t disintegrate in your hands, but instead stays almost chewy.

4 - Bay Street Bistro’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Ganache Pie

Another Lakeland spot takes the “cake” for best desserts voted by locals. This PB Chocolate Ganache Pie is a winner because it’s homemade, from scratch and you can taste the love that’s put into it.

My thoughts: I had never had this pie before trying it out for this article. I tend to order more of a chocolatey dessert when I’m craving something sweet, so it was right up my alley. It was decadent and smooth — everything you’d want in ganache!

5 - Scarpa’s Italian’s Raspberry Delight

This one-of-a-kind dessert is one that Central Florida is lucky to have. It is a house specialty that has been served here for years and years, and the recipe hasn’t changed. Picture a walnut-based, crunchy crust, with a whipped cream cheese filling, all holding up a heaping portion of raspberries.

My thoughts: This is one of my family’s favorites. The balance of flavor and texture in this dessert is magnificent. You get the feel of the crispy walnuts and the velvety cream cheese, then you experience the combo of fresh, sweet and tart. Well done!

—

This was a blast to put together. If you would like me to do another poll and taste test, please reach out and let me know some foodie topics you’re interested in.

Shall we discuss the best burger? What about the most delicious food truck nearby? You tell me!