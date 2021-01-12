The Florida Department of Health’s Polk County COVID-19 vaccine hotline opened to the public the morning of Jan. 8 and, by 1 p.m., officials say all reservations for this week’s vaccine event were filled.
The phone line — (863) 298-7500 — will be manned for the foreseeable future by staff from both the Florida Department of Health and Polk County Board of County Commissioners from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Employees staffing the hotline will continue to register residents 65 years of age and older for a future vaccine appointment, as additional vaccine doses become available.
“I am thankful to have our COVID-19 vaccine hotline up and running for Polk County. We ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to iron out the winkles,” said Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “We hope this hotline will allow those 65 and older to sign up for a vaccine appointment or allow them to register their information so that we can contact them for future vaccination appointments.”
Due to heavy call volumes, callers may experience a busy signal and officials ask for their patience as this process continues. It is estimated that the call center Friday morning was receiving more than 100 calls per second.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine, age 65 years old and older, may call the line to provide their information and ask questions of staff.
The Department of Health is following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ protocol of putting seniors as a main priority for the initial rounds of vaccinations.
More than 5,400 individuals in Polk have received a COVID-19 vaccination as of 3 p.m. Jan. 8. The Health Department received its first weekly allotment of vaccines Dec. 28.