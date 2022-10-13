Polk County’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open and ready to provide assistance with FEMA applicant services, SBA, Housing, Department of Children and Family, and Hazard Mitigation.
Residents applying for disaster assistance caused by Hurricane Ian must have this information available when applying:
•Your address with ZIP code.
•Condition of your damaged home.
•Insurance information, if available.
•Social Security number.
•Phone number where you can be contacted.
•Address where you can get mail or email. address to receive electronic notifications.
Disaster assistance funds can be sent directly to your bank account, so you will also need to provide your bank account type, account number and bank routing number.
When you apply, you will receive a FEMA registration number. Save it. You will need the number whenever you contact FEMA.