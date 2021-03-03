The Southwest Extension District for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences program is about to get an infusion of talent from Polk County.
Nicole Walker, Polk’s Extension director, has been chosen to serve as the new Associate District Extension Director for the Southwest District.
In her new role, which covers an 11-county region, Walker will focus on a number of issues pertaining to affirmative action policy and procedures; assist with the implementation and coordination of inclusion, diversity, equity, and access plans within the district; retention of new county Extension agents; developing county government relations for the expansion of Extension in urban areas and UF Engagement initiatives and providing support to regional specialized agents.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to assist my district director and serve my Extension colleagues in this new capacity,” Walker said. “I’ll also look to incorporate what I learn into my responsibilities as a division director within Polk County.”