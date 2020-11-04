During Polk County School Board meetings held Oct. 27, staff gave the board an update on major projects over the next 15 years.
An estimated $258 million is planned to be spent on new schools and campus modernization over next five years.
The Four Corners area is growing so fast that three additional new schools are being planned in addition to Davenport High School, which should see its construction completed by August.
The three schools include an elementary school in the Haines City area, a middle school near the Osceola county line and another relief high school located near ChampionsGate.
Staff are also planning to build a new elementary school in the Lake Ashton area in Winter Haven.
Multiple elementary schools will be modernized including Elbert, Wahneta, Alta Vista, Lake Alfred, Floral Avenue and Spook Hill.
Multiple schools are getting gymnasium upgrades, as well, including Westwood and Denison middle schools in Winter Haven.