The Polk Senior Games Board of Directors has announced that the 2021 Polk Senior Games have been cancelled. The decision was made because of the safety concerns and the many unknowns caused by the pandemic.
The event was scheduled for February 27 – March 15, 2021. The annual Games involve nearly 2,500 senior competitors at multiple events over 16 days.
“We don’t want to encourage that kind of gathering of the vulnerable population while the virus is still a threat,” read a release. “There are also over 700 volunteers, with the majority of them seniors. … We want everyone to be safe.”
Polk Senior Games has been a tradition since 1992. The Games in 2021 would have been the 29th anniversary.
Anyone with more questiosn may contact Polk Senior Games staff by emailing polkseniorgames50@gmail.com or leaving a message at 863-533-0055.