Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, Nov. 21, at three Polk County locations.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Polk Sheriff's Charities board decided to contribute turkeys to families who may be finding it tough to put a meal together for the holiday.
"We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release.
The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No identification or pre-qualification will be required to receive a turkey.
Deputies will be at each location to hand out the turkeys, which are in the 15 to 17 pound range. Up to 1,400 turkeys will be given away.
Distribution on Nov. 21 will begin in east Polk at Church on the Hill (1111 Scenic Highway) in Dundee from 9-10:30 a.m. The next distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in central Polk, at Lake Region High School (1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake). Finally, turkeys will be distributed in west Polk at Lakes Church, located at 1010 East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.