Sports are in full swing for Polk State College, with several home dates upcoming for the Eagles various teams competing this spring.
Polk State’s baseball team is 9-6 so far this spring and has a trio of home games scheduled this week. The Eagles will host Seminole State on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., Santa Fe College on Friday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. and Inspiration Academy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Polk State’s baseball program has won three of its past four games, not including a game Feb. 16 after the time of publication.
Polk State’s men's basketball team is also enjoying some success, having won four of its past five games and boasting a 4-2 record, overall.
Coach Brandon Giles’ team has a trio of road games ahead of it, including a Feb. 17 showdown with Florida State College at Jacksonville, a Feb. 20 game against St. Petersburg College and a game Monday, Feb. 22, against Daytona State College.
The Eagles will return to their home hardwood in Winter Haven on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for a 7 p.m. showdown with Santa Fe College.
Despite being winless so far this season, Polk State’s softball team (0-6) has been competitive — including a trio of losses by two runs or less.
The team will look to get back on track on the road this Thursday, Feb. 18, with a doubleheader at Indian River State College.
After competing in the CMI Invitational this weekend, Polk State softball will return home next week for a pair of doubleheaders. First, on Thursday, Feb. 25, the Eagles will host Florida State College at Jacksonville for games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Winter Haven. Two days later, Polk State will take on Indian River State College, with games scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Finally, Polk State’s volleyball team is 3-2 at the time of publication, not including a Feb. 16 result against St. Petersburg College.
Following that matchup, the Eagles will travel to take on State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota on Feb. 23 before returning home to face Hillsborough Community College next Thursday, Feb. 25, with that match set to begin at 2 p.m.
To keep up with all that’s going on with Polk State Athletics, be sure and visit PolkEagles.com and follow the various teams’ specific social media channels.