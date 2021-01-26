Three of Polk State College’s five athletics programs returned to action within the past week, with a fourth set to begin play this week.
Women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball all played their first games of the COVID-19 era.
The Eagles volleyball team, ranked No. 2 in the state, opened its season Jan. 23 with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Santa Fe.
Elly McInerney dished out 40 assists to pace Polk State (1-0). Keren Santana and Tamara Chavez each had 13 kills and Suared Molina made a team-high 23 digs in the victory.
The Eagles returned to action Jan. 26 after the time of publication against No. 5 Daytona State. After that matchup, Polk State volleyball will host Eastern Florida State at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Polk State’s men’s basketball team hosted Florida Southwestern in its opener Jan. 23, falling 75-62 to the visitors from Fort Myers.
Ishan White led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tionne Rollins scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Polks State hoops returns to action Jan. 30 against Pensacola State College in Marianna.
Finally, the Polk State baseball team dropped a pair of games to start the season before bouncing back with its first win on Monday, Jan. 25. The Eagles (1-2) opened with losses to Chipola and Pensacola State on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, respectively.
Coach Al Corbeil’s team bounced back with a 19-8 win over Lake Sumter in Winter Haven, however. The Eagles will play a handful of road games before returning home Feb. 2 to host Eastern Florida State at 5 p.m.