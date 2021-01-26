Two of Polk State College’s three collegiate high schools will host information sessions in February for students interested in attending for the 2021-2022 Academic Year.
Polk State’s charter high schools serve juniors and seniors and allow students to fulfill high school requirements while also earning college credits. In most cases, students graduate with both their high school diplomas and Polk State associate degrees at no cost to them.
Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School and Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School have upcoming information sessions for interested students and their parents. Both are “A” schools with 100 percent graduation rates and have been designated Schools of Excellence by the State Board of Education.
Information sessions will offer prospective students and parents the opportunity to learn about the application process, the Postsecondary Education Readiness Test (PERT), and meet with faculty and staff.
Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School Information Sessions will take place on Feb. 4 and Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. each evening. Zoom links will be available at www.polk.edu/lchs. The online application for the 2021-2022 Academic Year will open after the February 4 meeting and more information is available here: www.polk.edu/polk-state-lakeland-collegiate-high-school/admission-information.
Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School Information Sessions will take places Feb. 9, Feb. 18 and Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. RSVP by emailing pthigpen@polk.edu.
The online application for the 2021-2022 Academic Year will open February 1. More information is available here: www.polk.edu/chain-of-lakes-collegiate-high-school/admission-information.
The formats and locations of the information sessions should be noted, as Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School will hold virtual meetings via Zoom that will be recorded and made available on the www.polk.edu/lchs website for those who cannot attend in real-time.
Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School will host in-person meetings on the Polk State Winter Haven Campus, where participants are expected to follow guidelines in the College’s Return to Campus Plan which include wearing cloth face coverings and socially distancing.
Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate High School will hold information sessions later in the semester.