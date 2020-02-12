Polk State basketball set a school record Feb. 8, making 18 three-point shots in an 85-74 win over State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, in Bradenton.
Kerry Richardson sank six three-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points. Tekorian "TK" Smith finished with 18 points, making four from beyond the arc. Tommie Lewis tallied 10 points while Clarence Jackson and Derrick "DJ" Molden each scored nine.
"It was a great overall team victory," said head coach Brandon Giles. "When we defend and rebound I believe we can beat anyone on any given night.”
The Eagles (19-7, 6-3, No. 6 FCSAA) continue Suncoast Conference play Saturday, Feb. 15, when they host St. Petersburg College (12-15, 2-7) in a 4 p.m. “Greek Day” game.
The event begins with a 2 p.m. picnic featuring hot dogs, hamburgers and more. The game will include halftime performances by Taken by Surprise and DJ Tampa Red.
—
Source: PolkEagles.com