During a Winter Haven City Commission meeting Jan. 11, Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler asked Polk State College President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti if she was planning to fight for line item funding for the college’s JD Alexander Center once again this year.
For the past few years, the threat has loomed that state legislators might not fund the campus in downtown Lake Wales because, in years past, it has been its own line item in the state budget.
However, Falconetti told the Winter Haven Commission that the campus is no longer considered a line item in terms of funding and is now part of the base annual college funding.
“The prospect of that building being an issue for potential (state funding) cuts is close to none and that's a result of the great advocacy of each of you here — along with individuals across the entire county and, of course, the City of Lake Wales,” Falconetti said. “We are so grateful. We did celebrate at the college. We sent a lot of ‘thank you’ letters, but I believe the pandemic hit and it washed (the news) down a bit.”
Seventy percent of Polk State students who graduate are hired locally, Falconetti said.
“That's my favorite statistic,” she added.
Polk State staff are hoping to have an in-person graduation ceremony in May, during which Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T Michael Stavres will speak as the Distinguished Alumni.
“He makes our county and our city look good,” Falconetti said of Stavres.