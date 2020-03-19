The second presumptive positive coronavirus case in Polk County is a student who takes courses at Polk State College's Winter Haven Campus, per an announcement from the school last night.
According to Florida Department of Health records, the student is a 22-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Georgia.
In a statement, Polk State officials confirmed that they had been notified of the development by the Florida Department of Health.
Polk State officials say they have responded quickly by notifying students and faculty who may have come in contact with the individual. Polk State's campuses and centers remain closed to students and classes will resume online on Monday, March 30, for the remainder of the spring semester.
"The health of students, faculty, staff and the community is the College’s No. 1 priority and Polk State will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines," read a statement. "In the event of a confirmed case, it is recommended to close off areas used by the ill persons and wait up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection to minimize the potential for exposure to respiratory droplets. Custodial staff will be deep cleaning and extensively disinfecting all areas, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces."
Polk State officials say students, faculty and staff are encouraged to closely monitor their emails, www.polk.edu, and the college’s social media for updates.