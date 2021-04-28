Polk State College, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County (DOH-Polk), will host an on-site COVID-19 vaccination event for Polk State students, faculty, staff, and their families.
The event will take place on April 30 on the Polk State Winter Haven Campus, located 999 Ave. H N.E., in the Health Center.
To facilitate safety and social distancing, as well as to minimize wait time, participation in the event will be by appointment only.
Students, employees, and their family members who are 18 years of age or older are encouraged to visit Polk State College’s webpage at www.polk.edu/vaccine to make an appointment and download screening and consent forms.
Vaccinations are free.