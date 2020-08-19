Polk State College welcomed a limited number of students and employees back to its campuses on Monday, August 17, for the fall semester and Phase II of its “Return to Campus Plan.”
While most classes remain online for the fall, some students visited the Winter Haven and Lakeland campuses on Monday to access Student Services including advising, registration and financial aid. Students and employees alike followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Return to Campus Plan guidelines closely, including the requirement of cloth face coverings.
“The College is thrilled to start the academic year strong and to return some services to campuses at a limited capacity to further support our students,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “Students, your faculty and staff are here to help you and when you visit our campuses, please know that even though you may not be able to see them, you will be greeted with smiles from under our face masks.”
In addition to the 16-week session that began on Monday, enrollment continues to take place for 12-week and eight-week sessions, which will start on September 14 and October 14, respectively.
Polk State has compiled a list of resources for learning in the online environment, and encourages students to access services remotely. Students should only come to campus if necessary.
Since Polk State closed its facilities in March, faculty have converted more than 2,300 courses from face-to-face to online and hybrid formats to allow students to persevere toward their academic goals during the pandemic.
Classes are taking place in a variety of formats, including synchronous courses with scheduled virtual class meetings, and asynchronous courses with recorded lessons and coursework to be completed on students’ own schedules.