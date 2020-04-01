POLK COUNTY — On Tuesday, April 7, voters in Bartow, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales and Mulberry will head to the polls for Polk County’s municipal elections.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards says she and her staff are taking several precautions to ensure a safe voting experience.
According to Edwards, staff have made sure that all materials are wiped down with disinfectant before being taken from the department’s warehouse. Additionally, poll workers will be disinfecting surfaces and pens between each voter. Voters are allowed to bring their own pens if they would like, Edwards said.
If necessary, poll workers will be limiting the number of voters allowed into a polling location at one time, to be sure everyone can keep their recommended distancing.
This past Saturday, March 28, was the final day for voters to request a ballot by mail, another measure Edwards and her team pushed in recent weeks to help keep polling locations manageable.
For information on where to vote on April 7, visit https://www.polkelections.com/April-Municipal-Election.