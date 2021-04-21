The Florida Department of Health in Polk County, in partnership with Polk County Board of County Commissioners, has closed Polk County’s COVID-19 vaccine portal.
The call center will remain open until Friday, April 23. As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available across the county, DOH-Polk will transition its vaccination efforts to larger walk-up vaccine point of dispensing (POD) locations across the county, where appointments are not necessary.
Lakeland Regional Health will now be assisting DOH-Polk by scheduling anyone who wishes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment.
Those interested in making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit myLRH.org/vaccineform or call 863-904-1895 to schedule their appointment. Appointments will be available for scheduling Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOH-Polk will transition to hosting walk-up vaccine events across the county on certain days of the week.
Individuals who are homebound and wish to receive COVID-19 vaccine may register on the state’s homebound website at homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com. Their request will be routed to a regional incident management team that conducts home visits to administer the vaccine.
In addition to DOH-Polk and Lakeland Regional Health’s vaccine availability, COVID-19 vaccine is also becoming more widely available through local pharmacies and private providers. Individuals are encouraged to visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine locator to find vaccine availability nearest them. This can be found by visiting floridahealth.gov and clicking the “Vaccine Site Locator” map located on the home page.
Individuals may also contact DOH-Polk’s COVID-19 Information Center at (863) 519-7911 for COVID-19 related questions.