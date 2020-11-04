Polk County voters set a record for ballots cast in the 2020 General Election, with the Polk Supervisor of Elections Office reporting a total of 344,971 ballots cast by registered voters in the county.
Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards confirmed Wednesday morning that this is the most ballots ever cast in the county.
The number also represents an increase of more than 55,000 ballots from the 2016 General Election, during which 289,045 ballots were cast. Voter turnout as a percentage also jumped up from 70.9 percent in 2016 to 73.2 percent this cycle.
The record turnout followed an early voting period where 249,182 voters either voted early in person or voted by mail ballot, according to data put out by the Elections Office on Monday morning.
County and other local results
With regards to county results, incumbent Bill Braswell comfortably won reelection for Seat 3 on the Polk Board of County Commissioners.
Braswell, a Republican and the BoCC’s Chairman, defeated opponent Bob Doyel by more than 43,000 votes — 187,421 to 143,840 (or 53.6 percent to 43.4 percent). Seat 3 of the Polk BoCC includes Auburndale, parts of Winter Haven, Lake Alfred, Polk City, Eagle Lake and Wahneta.
Voters were decisive in approving a county referendum to give the commission authority to grant property tax exemptions to new businesses moving into the county or existing businesses expanding to create new jobs. A total of 237,361 ballots were cast in favor, representing 74.3 percent of voters who weighed in on the matter. A total of 82,010 votes were cast in opposition to the referendum.
The referendum effectively extends an existing authority for the commission, one which was set to expire in 2022. Now the commission will be able to grant such exemptions for another 10 years, through 2032.
Polk voters came up short of the 60 percent threshold required to approve two county charter amendments that were on the ballot. County Charter Amendment No. 1, which would have extended the time between Charter Review Commissions from eight years to 12 years, was supported by 55.5 percent of voters. County Charter Amendment No. 2, which would have eliminated the Polk County Efficiency Commission, received support from 58.15 percent of voters.
Steve Enzor was elected to Seat 2 on the Lake Region Lakes Management District board. Seats on the Lake Ashton Community Development District were up for grabs, with Lloyd Howison topping two opponents to get 43.11 percent of the vote for Seat 1, Steve Realmuto won 54.46 of the vote for Seat 5 and for Lake Ashton II CDD Seat 2, Angela Littlewood earned 51.79 percent of the vote.
Polk voters also were in favor or retaining five judges on the ballot, including judges Carlos G. Muniz, Drew Atkinson, Morris Silberman, Daniel H. Sleet and Andrea Teves Smith.
State results
Several seats in the Florida Legislature were up for grabs involving districts that are either partly or entirely in Polk, in addition to a handful of amendments that were put to Florida voters for a decision.
The seat for District 20 in the Florida Senate, which includes the northwest corner of Polk, in addition to portions of Hillsborough and Pasco counties, Republican Danny Burgess won with 54.8 percent of the vote.
For District 39 in the Florida House, which includes most of northern Polk, Polk City, parts of Auburndale and a small portion of northwest Osceola County, Republican Josie Tomkow defeated Democrat Chris Cause with 58.8 percent of the vote.
In District 40 in the Florida House, which includes most of Lakeland and Gibsonia in west Polk, Republican Colleen Burton defeated two opponents with 56.7 percent of the vote.
In District 41 in the Florida House, which includes Winter Haven, Eagle Lake, Haines City and Davenport, among other areas, Republican Sam Killebrew defeated Democrat Jared West with 53.3 percent of the votes.
Florida House District 42 largely is located in Osceola County but does include portions of southeast Polk, in the Lake Wales and Frostproof area. Republican Fred Hawkins appears to have squeaked out a narrow victory over Democrat Barbara Ann Cady, with 46.8 percent of the vote to Cady’s 45.6 percent of the vote (or 46,548 votes to 45,384 votes). A third candidate, Leroy Sanchez, garnered 7.5 percent of the vote — or 7,460 ballots cast in his favor.
Finally, Florida House District 56, which includes Bartow and Fort Meade in southwest Polk and stretches all the way down past Arcadia, Republican Melony Bell defeated Democrat James Davids with 67.3 percent of the vote.
As far as the six amendments to the state constitution on the ballot — proposals which require 60 percent of the vote to pass — four of those amendments were passed by Florida voters. Amendment 1, which is a citizenship requirement to vote, passed with 79.3 percent of the vote statewide and was supported by 81.9 percent of voters in Polk.
Amendment 2, which gradually raises the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, was passed statewide with 60.8 percent of the vote. In Polk, 56.8 percent of voters supported the measure.
Amendment 3, which would have established top-two primaries where all voters could participate, regardless of party affiliation, came up short statewide with just 57 percent approval. In Polk 57.8 percent of voters supported the measure.
Amendment 4, which would have required future constitutional amendments be passed twice, gathered only 47.5 of the vote, falling well short of the 60 percent threshold. In Polk, 49.9 percent of voters supported the amendment.
Amendment 5, which increases the period during which a person may transfer "Save Our Homes" benefits to a new homestead property from two years to three years, passed statewide with 74.5 percent of the vote. In Polk, 70.2 percent of ballots cast supported the proposal.
Finally, on Amendment 6, which allows a homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran, passed with 89.7 percent of the vote. Polk voters echoed the enthusiasm for the proposal, with 91.8 percent of ballots in favor of the amendment.
Federal results
Voters in Polk, depending on where they reside, had the opportunity to vote in one of three congressional elections.
In Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of east Polk, including Winter Haven, as well as most of Osceola County and a small portion of Orange, was retained by Democrat Darren Soto. Soto’s 56 percent of the vote defeated Republican William Olson. Voters in the Polk portion of the district, however, favored Olson with 52.9 of the vote.
In Florida’s 15th Congressional District, which stretches from Hillsborough, through northwest Polk and into Lake County, was won by former Lakeland city commissioner Scott Franklin, who won 55.4 percent of the vote. Polk voters favored Franklin in 60 percent of ballots cast over Democrat Alan Cohn.
In Florida’s 17th Congressional District, Republican Greg Steube cruised to re-election with 64.6 percent of the vote. Polk voters in that district, which stretches south into Highlands County, supported Steube with 63 percent of ballots cast.
Finally, Florida’s votes for President of the United States in the electoral college will go to President Donald Trump. Trump won 51.2 percent of the vote in the Sunshine State. In Polk, voters favored the incumbent president to former Vice President Joe Biden, also, with Trump receiving 56.6 percent of the vote in the county.