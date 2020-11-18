Hundreds of Polk County residents helped lead the way to the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease on Oct. 31 by participating in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails around Polk County, raising more than $63,000 to benefit the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The spirit of Polk County came alive this weekend in support of the Alzheimer's Association,” said Taylor Morell, director of the Polk County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We are so grateful for the endless support and unparalleled passion of our participants, sponsors and volunteers — and for those who would still like to get involved, fundraising opportunities will continue through Dec. 31.”
Although the format of the event was different from years past, traditional components of Walk to End Alzheimer’s were upheld, including an Opening Ceremony – emceed by WFLA News Channel 8 anchor Avery Cotton – as well as a drive-through Promise Garden planted at Joker Marchant Stadium to honor the personal reasons participants walk.
For participant Tamara Szafranski, her reason for walking is her late father.
“I am walking in the memory of my father, who lost his battle to the disease Oct. 26, 2013,” she said. “I am also walking for other family members that we have lost to this illness, and I am walking for those who may know someone that is fighting this disease and for the millions of others who are praying for a cure to be found.”
In fact, the number of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease is growing — and fast. As Tommy Pate, another participant, noted, “Currently, my beautiful wife Susan of 46 years is one of more than 5.7 million Americans that have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease.”
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in both the United States and Florida. In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 people currently battling the disease — and 1.1 million family members and friends providing them with daily, unpaid care.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
To donate and join the fight for a cure, visit www.alz.org/walk.